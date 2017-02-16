François Fillon inquiry to remain open, financial prosecutor says

France’s financial prosecutor said Thursday that its investigation into presidential candidate François Fillon will remain open, in what must be another blow to a campaign dogged by allegations of corruption.

Fillon, chosen in November as the Republican party candidate for the presidency, has previously rejected the claims, declaring he has “nothing to hide.”

It is alleged that Fillon’s wife and children have received public funds for work they did not do.

In a statement, the financial prosecutor’s office said it had received the results Wednesday of a preliminary investigation into the allegations of embezzlement of public funds.

“Many elements are already collected and the case cannot be dropped at this moment,” the statement said.

“Investigations will continue in strict compliance with the rules governing the Code of Criminal Procedure. The sole mission of the national financial prosecutor is to apply the law.”

The 62-year-old conservative candidate has come under increasing pressure since the investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchainé first alleged that his wife, Penelope, and two of his adult children were paid hundreds of thousands of euros for work they did not do.

Earlier this month, he told a news conference that he had been attacked with “incredible violence which has never been seen in the Fifth Republic.”

The couple has been questioned by police. Both have denied the allegations and no one has been charged.

Penelope Fillon’s attorney, Antonin Levy, told CNN earlier this month that “the fact that Penelope Fillon’s work is real was proven to the investigators.”

The accusations have dealt a huge a blow to Fillon, who was already facing a fragmented political field in a bitter presidential campaign.

He faces stiff competition from Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron. On the left, Benoit Hamon clinched the socialist nomination last month over former Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

The first round of the election will be held on April 23, with a runoff on May 7 if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.