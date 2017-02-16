Dixon Joins 1,000 Career Point Club, Lady Tide Down West Branch 57-53

ALLPORT – Curwensville senior guard Hannah Dixon reached the 1,000 career point milestone Wednesday night in the Lady Tide’s playoff qualifying victory over West Branch, 57-53, on the Lady Warriors’ home court.

The Lady Tide needed all the points Dixon could muster as West Branch put on a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring Curwensville 29-14 to make it close.

The Lady Warriors trailed the Lady Tide after three quarters 43-24 in a game that many thought was over going into the fourth period.

Starting out winning the first eight minutes, 16-2, Curwensville also had a comfortable halftime edge at 30-14.

Dixon, who ended the evening with 34 points, 22 coming in the first half, moved into third place on the Lady Tide all time scoring list.

Ciara Strickland ( Class of 2015) sits at the top with a career total of 1,525, which is also the school record for Curwensville.

At number two on the list is Kelley Penvose (2005) with 1,204 points.

With the 34 points Dixon added to her career total, she passes Deb Spackman (1986), who ended her Lady Tide playing days with 1,006.

Dixon now has 1,008 tallies in her four years with the Tide.

Skylar Ceprish had a huge game herself, netting 25 points, while Hailey Prestash added 12 for West Branch.

The Lady Tide win keeps its Moshannon Valley League (MVL) title hopes alive with a 6-1 MVL record.

Should Curwensville win Thursday night at Harmony it will tie Glendale as co-champions of the MVL. The Lady Vikings already have finished with a 7-1 league record this season.

Also with the win, the Lady Tide (9-12) now qualify to enter the District 9 playoffs.

To say the least, it was a big night for Curwensville girls basketball.

In the junior varsity game West Branch defeated the Lady Tide by a count of 40-12. High scorer for Curwensville was Tarah Jacobson with seven points.

As mentioned, Curwensville travels to Westover on Thursday night to play the Lady Owls of Harmony in a game that starts at 6 pm as part of a varsity doubleheader. The Lady Tide defeated Harmony 51-36 earlier in the season.

Immediately following the girls game the Curwensville boys team will play the Owls.

There will be no junior varsity games.

CURWENSVILLE – 57

Hannah Dixon 9 12-17 34, Madison Weber 2 2-4 6, Christine Limbert 3 2-4 8, Nikki Wormuth 2 1-3 5, Madison Olson 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Warren 1 0-0 2, Maddie McCracken 0 0-0 0, Tarah Jacobson 1 0-0 2, TOTALS – 18 17-28 57

WEST BRANCH – 53

Hailey Prestash 3 4-5 12, Skylar Ceprish 7 7-8 25, Alana Speigle 4 1-3 9, Jessica Milliron 1 0-0 2, Emily White 0 3-4 3, Morgan Emigh 1 0-0 2, TOTALS – 16 15-20 53

THREE-POINTERS: CURWENSVILLE – 4 Dixon 4 WEST BRANCH – 6 Ceprish 4, Prestash 2

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 16 14 13 14 57

WEST BRANCH 2 12 10 29 53

OFFICIALS: Bill Zupich, Craig Witherow, Lee Martell

