Baldinger to Stand Trial for Allegedly Threatening to Kill 3 People, Cutting Through Door with Knife

CLEARFIELD – After a preliminary hearing Wednesday, all charges were held for court against a Burnside man accused of threatening to kill three people and cutting through a door with a knife.

Thomas Paul Alan Baldinger, 26, has been charged by state police at Punxsutawney with three counts of terroristic threats and two counts of harassment. Bail has been set at $50,000 monetary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, at approximately 3:50 p.m. Dec. 4, 2016, Baldinger was shouting at a woman about moving to another residence. He shoved a man into her, causing her to fall into a dresser and scrape her leg.

After he was punched in the face by the man, Baldinger allegedly tackled him and they started wrestling. The man suffered scratches on his left leg. At this point, another man showed up and pulled Baldinger off. When Baldinger was released, he tackled the man again. The second man pulled him off again.

When the man released him this time, Baldinger left the bedroom. He allegedly commented that he was going to kill everyone in the house. He went downstairs to retrieve a knife. While he was out of the room, the woman and the second man locked themselves in the bedroom; the first man fled to an attic area connected to it.

When Baldinger returned to the bedroom, he allegedly began cutting through the door with a 12-inch kitchen knife and almost stabbing the man. He was able to cut a 24-inch by 24-inch square in the wooden door.

The man backed from the door and allowed Baldinger to enter. Neither the woman nor the man observed the knife. State police said it was later determined that Baldinger had put it in the bathroom adjacent to the bedroom after the hole was cut in the door.

Baldinger demanded to know where the first man was at. He was told he’d already left. When Baldinger realized the state police had been called, he fled to a shed, located near the house, on the property.