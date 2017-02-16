Attorney Adrianne Peters Sipes Announces Candidacy for Magisterial District Judge

Attorney Adrianne Peters Sipes is seeking nomination to serve as Magisterial District Judge of District 46-3-02, which consists of Clearfield Borough, Curwensville Borough, Lawrence Township and Pike Township.

As a non-partisan office, candidates may cross-file their petitions and appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots in the May 16, 2017 primary election.

Peters Sipes was born and raised in Clearfield. A graduate of Clemson University, she returned home to advocate for the citizens of central Pennsylvania after completing her undergraduate and law school studies.

She presently resides in Clearfield, with her husband, Nick Sipes of Curwensville.

Professionally, Peters Sipes is a partner at the general practice law firm Lavelle & Peters, Ltd. in DuBois. Over the past seven years, she has effectively and passionately represented hundreds of clients in a wide range of matters, including workers compensation, unemployment, estate planning and administration, civil litigation, family law and criminal cases.

Peters Sipes takes pride in being able to help others as an attorney, and she is an active member of the profession. In addition to being the secretary of the Clearfield County Bar Association, she also serves as a voting member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association House of Delegates, the policy making body of the association.

Similarly, Peters Sipes takes pride in her community. She loves working with children and young adults, particularly teaching life lessons about teamwork, perseverance and service to others.

She is presently the varsity girls’ soccer coach for Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School, and she also serves as a board member of the Clearfield Soccer Association.

She attends Grace United Presbyterian Church in Glen Richey, where she has served as a deacon for several years organizing mission projects both in the community and internationally. She also is actively engaged with fundraising efforts for the Glen Richey Fireman Recreation Park.

Peters Sipes is seeking nomination so that she may use her breadth of legal knowledge and passion for serving others to make a positive impact for everyone in the district.

For more information about her campaign, readers are encouraged to visit her candidate Facebook page Adrianne Peters Sipes for Magisterial District Judge or visit her Web site at www.adriannepeterssipes.com.