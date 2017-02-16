Amidst US-Iran tensions, wrestlers emerge as sports diplomats

The journey to the Wrestling World Cup in Iran has been an exhausting one for the US team – not so much because of the long trip from the US to the Iranian city Kermanshah with two stopovers in Frankfurt and Tehran.

It was the diplomatic hurdles that had stressed Team USA out. The wrestlers were caught in the most recent escalation between Tehran and the new Trump administration, and their visas did not come through till the last minute.

“It was difficult. There was a period of time where we were like, are we going, are we not going?” US Olympic Gold medalist Jordan Burroughs told CNN. “It was difficult being pawns in the game of political powers that were essentially deciding our fate.”

Iran initially denied visas for the American wrestlers in retaliation for the Trump administration’s travel ban against people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.

It wasn’t until US courts shot the ban down, and with some lobbying by both the American and Iranian Wrestling Federations, that the visas were finally granted.

“[The Iranian] Wrestling Federation lobbied on our behalf and I think their government as well looked at it as an opportunity to show their graciousness and their respect for the sport of wrestling,” Bill Zadick, head coach of the US’s Freestyle Wrestling team told CNN during a training session ahead of the competition on 16 and 17 February.

Team USA missing the World Cup would likely have been a disaster for the sport. The US, Iran and Russia are Wrestling’s international powerhouses.

“A World Cup without the Americans would not have been a real world cup,” Rasoul Khadem, the head of Iran’s Wrestling Federation CNN at the sidelines of the World Cup in Kermanshah, about 400 kilometers west of Tehran.

Unlike in politics, in Wrestling there is a great deal of awe and respect between the US and Iran.

“I have been Wrestling overseas for three years now and every Iranian I have ever come in contact with has been extremely respectful, extremely polite, US Olympic Gold Medalist Kyle Snyder said during a training session.

[While] there’s a little bit of turmoil politically, you definitely don’t see that within the sport. We respect each other as competitors and as people,” Snyder told CNN.

Wrestling one of Iran’s favourite sports and many of team USA’s Wrestlers are celebrities here.

“In America we are misfits. In Iran we are heroes, so it is really cool to see,” Jordan Burroughs said.

Hero’s welcome

Team USA received a warm welcome when they arrived Wednesday in Kermanshah’s Shahid Ashrafi Esfahani Airport where dozens of fans and reporters greeted the wrestlers.

Iran has been eager to show it is receiving the athletes with open arms despite the souring of relations since the Trump administration has assumed office. In just over three weeks Washington has hit Iran with additional sanctions and put the country “on notice,” after Tehran tested a new medium-range ballistic missile — a move Washington says violates a UN Resolution, which Iran denies.

President Trump himself has said Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, “needs to be careful,” after Rouhani appeared to refer to Trump as a “political newcomer” in a recent speech marking Iran’s Revolution Day.

The Team USA wrestlers understand that they are right in the middle of this diplomatic standoff but say won’t allow politics to taint their views of the athletes they are competing with.

They are focused on winning the World Cup, after the Iranian team managed to win it the past five times in a row.

“We’ve come to win before any political stance, but we think it’s an opportunity to show how cool and how great of a relationship we have on such an intricate level,”Jordan Burroughs said.

“[It’s about] seeing the people, being engaged with them and understanding their culture as much as we can before we make any big decisions about who they truly are.”