‘American Horror Story’ to get political

Will Donald Trump show up as a character on Season 7 of “American Horror Story?”

That’s the question as the show’s co-creator, Ryan Murphy revealed Wednesday that the next season of “American Horror Story” will involve the last presidential election.

In an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, Ryan revealed only a few details.

“Well I don’t have a title,” Murphy said. “But the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election we just went through, so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

A surprised Cohen asked, “Will there be, like, a Trump in it?”

“Maybe,” Murphy said.

The news was greeted with excitement on social media.

The secrecy about Season 7 is in keeping with the show’s mystique.

The theme for “American Horror Story: Roanoke” was not revealed until its premiere.

The series was renewed for two more seasons in January. “American Horror Story” regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are the only two cast members confirmed for the next season, so far.