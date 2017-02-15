Parking for men’s hockey contests this weekend to be impacted by THON

With the Bryce Jordan Center scheduled to host the Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) from 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 through 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, Transportation Services has announced special event parking procedures for the Men’s Hockey contests vs. Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Visitors are encouraged to use caution and allow extra time to reach the event facilities, as heavy traffic is expected on campus throughout the weekend. Other athletics events may be impacted. Visit https://goo.gl/hDqLt9 for more detailed information.