Obituary Notice: Stephanie Jeannette Irvin

Stephanie Jeannette Irvin, 34, of Clearfield died Feb. 14, 2017 at the Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital.

Born Jan. 14, 1983, she was the daughter of Thomas Irvin.

She is survived by sisters, Tracey Bailey and her husband, Timothy of Morrisdale and Penny Irvin of Grampian and a brother, Michael Irvin and his wife, Angela of Clearfield.

Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Nick Irvin, Kirra Irvin, Tessah Burge and her husband, Eric, Myah Irvin and Emah Irvin.

She is also survived by a special friend, Ken.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Reed Funeral Home in Houtzdale. Pastor Lee Cowfer will officiate.

Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery at a later time.

Reed Funeral Home in Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.