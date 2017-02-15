Obituary Notice: Laura Jean Barnett

Laura Jean Barnett, 80, of Philipsburg died surrounded by family at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College, on Feb. 14, 2017.

She was born Jan. 11, 1937 at the former Philipsburg State General Hospital to the late Robert E. and S. Ruth (Black) Flegal.

She attended and graduated from the former Philipsburg High School. She went on to marry her junior high sweetheart, Gary Lee Barnett, on Nov. 7, 1953 at the First Presbyterian Church of Philipsburg.

She retired as a secretary from the former Philipsburg Junior High School.

She enjoyed a number of activities, including The Philipsburg Historical Society, Contemporary Club, Library Board, Junior Woman’s Club (past–president), Mothers of Mounties (founder) and Osher Life-long Learning Institute (OLLI) courses from Penn State.

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Philipsburg, where she had served on the board of deacons, trustees and session.

Her hobbies included enjoying activities with her life-long friends, traveling, playing games and always attending her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Kathy Ellen Reese and her husband, Richard, Julie Rae Milsom and her husband, Jay and Krista Linn Campomizzi and her husband, Rick and one son, Gary L. “Kip” Barnett II and his wife, Lisa.

She was lovingly known as “Geeba” by her eight grandchildren, Stephanie Hodder, Taylor Reese, Lauren Reese, Casey Barnett, Miranda Goodson, Kayla Dierich, Maura Campomizzi and Noah Campomizzi and six great-grandchildren, Hailey, Lily and Molly Hodder, Everett and Amelia Goodson and Barker Barnett.

She is also survived by one sister, Charlene Baughman and her husband, Neil; a brother-in-law, Richard Rapsey; and her loving, furry companion, Kate.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Leona Rapsey; and one brother, Robert Flegal.

She loved being surrounded by family and laughter, always took pleasure in reading a good book and enjoyed tending to her flower garden.

Her favorite days were ones filled with sunshine and sandy beaches. Her love of traditions from Rehoboth vacations and sea witch festivals, to holidays surrounded by family, will always be celebrated and treasured.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Philipsburg, 509 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Dr. Katie Hopper officiating. Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery, Philipsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Mesothelioma Research Foundation of America, 3011 Townsgate Rd., Suite 450, Westlake Village, CA 91361, or to The First Presbyterian Church of Philipsburg, Memorial Fund, 509 E. Presqueisle St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.

“Go for the dream that’s in your heart. Make “living large” your special art. Hold nothing back and have no fear. Live lifetimes everyday all year.”