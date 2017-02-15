Kate Upton lands 2017 ‘Sports Illustrated’ swimsuit issue cover

Kate Upton is your “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit issue cover girl for 2017.

Upton announced the news while on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night.

This is Upton’s third time on the cover. She made her SI debut in the 2011 issue and then graced the cover in 2012 and 2013.

The magazine had three covers in 2016 featuring Ashley Graham, Ronda Rousey and Hailey Clauson.

The magazine has made headlines in recent days for several celebrity spreads inside the magazine, including Christie Brinkley, 63, who posed for the issue alongside her daughters. It had been 38 years since she had first appeared on the cover in 1979.

Upton, who has been labeled “curvy” by industry standards, told CNN in September that she doesn’t agree with labels because beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

“I almost think the body is art, everyone’s perspective is their own and it comes from their own place,” Upton said. “People are naturally tall, short, skinny, curvy, whatever. So I feel like limiting yourself to one label isn’t right, you can be everything.”

The “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue” hits stands Wednesday.