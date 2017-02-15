‘Hot Felon’ debuts at NYFW

Jeremy Meeks went from a trending topic to a working model.

And now the man who was dubbed #FelonBae and “Hot Felon” has made his debut on a New York Fashion Week runway.

Meeks found fame in June 2014, after his mugshot following an arrest on weapons charges went viral on the Stockton, California, police Facebook page.

The attention led to him not only becoming a social media star, but also getting signed by a management company and launching his modeling career.

He’s now cracked the world of high fashion by walking in the Philipp Plein show during NYFW, strutting his stuff before a collection of fashion insiders and an assortment of celebs which included Madonna and Kylie Jenner.

The blue eyed, tattooed model appears to be using his time in the Big Apple to make some serious fashion industry connections.

Meeks posted a photo of himself with former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld on his official Instagram page.