Flynn’s access to classified information suspended ‘pending review’

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s access to classified information has been suspended “pending review,” a Defense Intelligence Agency spokesman told CNN on Wednesday.

The move was described as a normal administrative step when questions arose regarding an individual’s compliance with standards.

Flynn was fired by President Donald Trump’s amid questions about his contacts with Russians before Trump’s inauguration.

The spokesperson for the DIA said Flynn’s access could be reinstated if the review finds no wrongdoing.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that Flynn is retaining his security clearance.