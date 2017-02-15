Darren Criss to play Versace’s killer on ‘American Crime Story’

Darren Criss is reuniting with “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy.

Criss has been tapped to star in the third installment of Murphy’s FX anthology, “Versace: American Crime Story,” the network confirmed to CNN.

Criss will play Andrew Cunanan, the man who killed famed fashion designer Gianni Versace on the steps of Versace’s Miami home in 1997.

FX has cast actor Edgar Ramirez (“The Bourne Ultimatum”) in the role of Versace.

Season 3 will be based on the book “Vulgar Favors” by Maureen Orth.

The casting is not the first time Criss has paired with Murphy since Criss portrayed teenage crooner Blaine Anderson on Fox hit, “Glee.” He also had a role in “American Horror Story” Season 5.

Season 2 of “American Crime Story” will center on Hurricane Katrina. Douglas Brinkley’s “The Great Deluge: Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast” is being used as the source material.

The first season, about the O.J. Simpson trial, was based on Jeffrey Toobin’s novel “The Run of His Life.”

Last week, FX announced Annette Bening would star in the anthology’s second season as Kathleen Blanco, who was governor of Louisiana when Hurricane Katrina struck.

“American Crime Story” will return with a new season in 2018.