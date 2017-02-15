Clearfield to Host Jazz Festival

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Area School District is honored to host the annual District 4 Jazz Festival this Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon.

The Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School will be welcoming more than 50 high school musicians from 13 area schools to participate in three, separate jazz ensembles conducted by area directors and guest conductors Dr. William Stowman and Dr. Todd Goranson from Messiah College.

The event will culminate in a concert showcasing each jazz band Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. in the auditorium. Adult tickets are $5 and student tickets are $3, and the public is encouraged to attend to enjoy the performances of these talented musicians.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Clearfield Area High School Band Director Raymond Mandell at 814-765-5511, Ext. 2145.