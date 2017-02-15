Campus Corner: Spencer Helps Westminster Claim PAC Title; Barger Finishes Unbeaten in Duals; Keller Posts Big Victory; Spaid, Rauckhorst Record Career Highs in Points

MEN’S SWIMMING

GROVE CITY — Sophomore Michael Spencer (Clearfield) set two personal records, one good for second place in the 50-yard freestyle, and swam strong legs for three Westminster relay teams that finished first or second as the Titans won the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship for the third consecutive year in Grove City’s James E. Longnecker Competition Pool last weekend.

Spencer lowered his mark for the 50 to 21.03 seconds and registered a personal-best of 47.72 seconds in the 100 free to finish sixth.

In his third individual event, Spencer won the 100 fly ‘B’ final in a season-best 52.83 seconds to place ninth.

He accounted for 39 points in those races while sharing in the 108 points earned by the relay foursomes.

Spencer’s 20.45 third leg was the fastest for the Titans’ 200 free relay foursome that was victorious in 1:23.80. He teamed with Matt Kwalick, Daniel Bogen and Mitch Stahara.

Spencer also was third off the blocks in the 400 free relay and logged a 46.54 split as he joined Kwalick, sophomore David Puffer and Stahara for a runner-up finish in 3:06.47.

In the 200 medley relay, Spencer followed Kwalick, freshman Thomas Sonora and junior Brad Koalas into the pool and turned a 20.77 anchor leg to stop the clock at 1:33.87.

Westminster piled up 929.5 points to outdistance Grove City (825.5) and three other teams.

* * * * * * * * * *

WRESTLING

WILLIAMSPORT — Senior 165-pounder Nolan Barger (Clearfield) wrapped up an undefeated dual meet season at 21-0 with a major decision and a fall as Lycoming steamrolled Alfred (N.Y.) State 40-7 at Lamaze Gym last Wednesday and Keystone 56-0 at Lapalme Sunday.

Barger engineered a pair of four-point near falls in his 14-1 win over Alfred State’s Tristan Ammeter and decked Keystone’s TJ Pachinko in 1:13, the second quickest of his 11 pins this season.

Those bonus point wins gave the two-time NCAA Division III All-American a 32-2 record to take into the Mideast Regional Tournament Feb. 25.

The Warriors finished 18-3, the best winning percentage (85.7) since the 1999-2000 team. They are tied for 10th place on Lycoming’s all-time wins list.

* * * * * * * * * *

CLARION — Red shirt senior 149-pounder Jake Keller (Curwensville) added two decisions to his win total in Clarion’s Eastern Wrestling League victories over Bloomsburg 27-13 in Waldo S. Tipping Gymnasium Friday night and host Cleveland State 34-6 Sunday afternoon.

He shut out Bloomsburg’s Nate Newberry 4-0 with a third-period reversal and riding time and then defeated Cleveland State’s Nick Montgomery 10-7 for one of most impressive wins of his career.

Montgomery owned a No. 15 NCAA RPI ranking, which is one of the factors used in the selection process to determine qualifiers and seeding for the national championships. A wrestler must have at least 17 matches against NCAA Division I opponents at a given weight to be eligible for an RPI ranking.

Keller is 5-6 in duals and 5-8 overall for the Golden Eagles, who finished 3-3 in the EWL and are 6-9 overall for their final dual meet Sunday when they host West Virginia.

* * * * * * * * * *

MEN’S BASKETBALL

GREENSBURG — Freshman forward Cody Spaid (Clearfield) continued his strong rookie season for Pitt-Greensburg with a career-high 14 points and team-high six rebounds in an 82-71 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference loss to Hilbert (N.Y.) at Chambers Hall Sunday.

Spaid also had two assists and one block for the Bobcats (1-22, 1-15 AMCC).

His playing time was reduced because of foul trouble and he had only four points, four rebounds and two blocks when the Bobcats fell 67-52 to Franciscan at Steubenville, Ohio, last Wednesday night.

Spaid, who has 12 starts in 23 games, leads the team in rebounds with 130, a 7.4 average, and is fourth in points with 162, a 7.0 average.

He is tops in all three shooting percentages, 51.7 (62-for-120) from the floor, 39.1 (9-for-23) for three-pointers and 67.4 (29-for-43) at the foul line.

Spaid has dished out 20 assists, made 11 steals and blocked 19 shots.

* * * * *

DUBOIS — Sophomore center Trey Rauckhorst (Curwensville) scored a career-high 13 points and pulled down five rebounds in the first of Penn State DuBois’ three games last week, a 71-58 non-conference win over Pitt-Titusville.

Rauckhorst, making his first start, was one of two Lions in double figures and one of five with that many rebounds and also had one steal in the tune-up for the their all-important Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference road games against Penn State Greater Allegheny at McKeesport and Penn State Fayette at Lemont Furnace.

Both resulted in tough losses, 70-66 and 92-80, that cost the Lions a trip to the PSUAC Playoffs and ended their season at 13-11. They finished in a tie for seventh place in the conference at 8-8.

Rauckhorst was scoreless but had five rebounds, one assist and one steal coming off the bench.

In 12 games after joining the team in mid-season, the 6-6 pivotman had 46 points, 47 rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocked shots.

Freshman Caleb Strouse (Clearfield) also made his first start for the Lions against Pitt-Titusville and grabbed five rebounds.

The 6-0 guard appeared in eight games with four points, 10 rebounds and one steal.

* * * * * * * * * *

BASEBALL

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Sophomore outfielder/pitcher Thomas Summers (Clearfield) singled twice, scored two runs and drove in one run as the designated hitter for Indian River State College in four games last week.

He had the lone RBI in the Pioneers’ 8-1 loss at Daytona State College Friday.

Summers also made his first appearance on the mound and pitched one perfect inning in a 12-2 loss to State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota Feb. 7.

In nine games for the 2-10 Pioneers, Summers is batting .125 with four hits, including one double.