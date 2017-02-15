Authority to Host Electronics Recycling, Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

CLEARFIELD – An electronics recycling and household hazardous waste collection event will be held in March, announced Jodi Brennan, solid waste authority director, at Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioners’ meeting.

The event will be held March 25 at the Clearfield County Jail. Pre-registration is required by calling 1-866-815-0016 or going online at www.ecsr.net under the “collection events” tab at the top of the page.

Electronic items, which will be accepted, are: televisions and monitors; computer towers and peripherals; printers, copiers, fax machines and scanners; audio, stereo and video equipment; DVD/VCR players; and telephones and answering machines.

Household hazardous waste, which will be accepted, are: oil-based paints and stains; paint thinners; household cleaners; degreasers and car care products; pesticides; pool chemicals; mercury-containing devices; fluorescent lamps; and batteries.

The pricing will be 45 cents per pound for televisions, monitors, computer towers and peripherals; 25 cents per pound for all other electronic waste; $6.35 per pound for mercury-containing devices; 75 cents per pound for household hazardous waste; and $1.47 per pound for universal waste (bulbs and batteries).

Payment is due upon delivery on the day of the event, Brenan said. She added that credit cards are an accepted form of payment.

Commissioner John A. Sobel encouraged residents to register early. Brennan agreed, saying although many slots are available, they fill quickly once the authority begins to advertise the event.

The special collection event is being hosted by the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority. The authority can be reached at 814-765-5149.

Commissioner Mark B. McCracken thanked the authority and Brennan for organizing the event, so that this service can be available to residents to prevent electronic items from being dumped.

Brennan also reported to the commissioners on efforts being made to update the commonwealth’s Recycling Covered Device Act, which has been causing electronics recycling problems for counties.

She explained that the intent of the act was to ban certain electronics, such as televisions, computer monitors, etc., from being landfilled. It was also designed for manufacturers to provide recycling outlets at no cost to the public, which hasn’t been happening.

“Oftentimes, the municipalities or the people – themselves – are footing the bill,” she said.

According to Brennan, on Feb. 2 Sen. Richard Alloway II began seeking a co-sponsor for legislation to fix this law. “It is great news,” she said, “and we may want to follow-up with our senators … It’s not just a rural area problem, it’s an urban problem, as well.”

Commissioner Tony Scotto also encouraged the public to reach out to their senators and to push for them to co-sponsor the electronics recycling legislation with Alloway.