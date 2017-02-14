Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit Boy with Neuroblastoma

CLEARFIELD – A spaghetti dinner will benefit a young boy who was recently diagnosed with neuroblastoma.

On Jan. 12 Brody was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma that has spread to his bone marrow and lymph nodes. He is a Kindergarten student at St. Francis School in Clearfield.

Brody was recently in Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh receiving life-saving medical treatment.

Students in the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) will be hosting a benefit spaghetti dinner to help defray the cost of ongoing treatment.

There will be 400 tickets available at the door to purchase. The dinner is scheduled to take place Feb. 21, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the CCCTC, 1620 River Rd., Clearfield.

Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children under 10 years. The students have been collecting items for a Chinese auction. If you would like to donate an item, please contact Kelly Graham at 814-765-5308 or kgraham@ccctc.edu.