Sikh temples open doors to Lake Oroville evacuees

Members of the Northern California Sikh community are giving Lake Oroville evacuees what they need most right now: a place to stay.

“We announced that if anybody needs help, medical help, or anything we are open,” said Ranjeet Singh, the manager of the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh temple in West Sacramento, California.

More than 188,000 people who live near the dam were told to evacuate on Sunday as workers scrambled to patch a giant hole in the spillway that lets out excess water when lake levels get too high. If the spillway fails, officials fear it could cause widespread flooding.

It’s not clear when the evacuees will be able to go home.

Churches, fairgrounds, RV parks and other organizations are also taking in evacuees.

Singh said his temple has two large halls that can sleep about 400 people.

“People started to come here Sunday night and more than 200 people were here,” he said. There were about 100 people at the temple on Tuesday.

“We have so many from Sikh community, and white community, and the black and Mexican communities also,” he said.

There is a large Sikh community in the area and the other temples in the region are also welcoming evacuees.

Many left home in a hurry, and only had time to grab a few things, so Singh says the temple is providing whatever necessities people left behind.

The temple is buying most of the supplies, but Singh says they are also receiving donations.

“They call us and say ‘do you need anything like blankets and food and water,’ and they bring it,” Singh said.

The temples have also been feeding hungry evacuees.

“We don’t know how long they are going to be staying here. It depends on their situations,” Singh said. “We welcome everyone for as long as they want to stay here.”