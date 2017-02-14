Roses in hand, Mike Pence gets into the Valentine’s Day spirit

Vice President Mike Pence was spotted doing some Valentine’s Day shopping at a Whole Foods in Washington Tuesday morning. Soon after a photo of Pence holding a bouquet of red roses and a vase filled with pink-and-white buds surfaced on Twitter.

The photo was shared by CSPAN host Greta Brawner, who said her husband captured the moment while shopping.

“While grocery shopping for our family, hubby sees @VP shopping for his Valentine @WholeFoods. Hope my husband follows the Veep’s lead,” Brawner tweeted.

Pence responded: “Don’t ruin the surprise. Ready to share our 34th Valentine’s Day with my valentine, Karen.”

Last year, Pence shared a tribute to his wife on his Facebook account, along with a throwback photo of the couple.

The Pences have been married since 1985.

Former President Barack Obama posted a tribute to his wife, Michelle Obama, on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new,” he tweeted, along with a picture of the couple in the White House.

The former first lady also paid tribute to her husband, posting a picture of the former first couple’s feet nestled in the sand.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines” she tweeted, possibly referring to the Obama’s recent trip to the British Virgin Islands.

The Obamas have been married since 1992.