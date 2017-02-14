Paula Broadwell: Petraeus has paid his price, slams ‘double standard’

Paula Broadwell called on people to move on from the scandal that caused former CIA Director David Petraeus to resign and ultimately plead guilty to federal charges.

Broadwell, who was at the center of the scandal that brought Petraeus down, made her comments in an interview Tuesday with CNN’s Anderson Cooper as reports have come in saying the former four-star general and intelligence chief could become the next national security adviser following the ouster of retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn.

“I say it’s been five years, and everyone involved in this situation has taken responsibility for their actions and suffered the consequences and has tried to move forward,” Broadwell said.

Broadwell’s name made international headlines in the beginning of former President Barack Obama’s second term. Petraeus had resigned, citing an extramarital affair, which was eventually confirmed to be with Broadwell. She was working on a biography about him and was a credentialed journalist with the Department of Defense. An investigation over the affair revealed Petraeus shared sensitive information with her. As part of a plea deal, he received two years probation.

The Department of Justice declined to bring any charges against Broadwell over the incident, but she said she was still waiting for the military to resolve her case.

“It’s been a very difficult process for me and my family to kind of endure this long investigation, and you know, it’s been over five years,” Broadwell said.

Petraeus is set to remain under probation until April.

Broadwell said that after all these years, Petraeus should be able to move forward from the situation and be considered for the post.

However, she also said the treatment of her by the government, the public and the press had been much less forgiving that what Petraeus had experienced.

“I feel there’s been a double standard,” Broadwell said, adding, “I take full responsibility for the mistakes that I did make.”

She made similar comments in the past when then President-elect Donald Trump was considering Petraeus for a position in his Cabinet following the election. In December, she said Petraeus should be able to move on from the scandal, but she should be afforded the same opportunity.

During Tuesday’s interview, as a similar situation unfolded, Broadwell offered a similar opinion.

“The irony is again that David Petraeus is being considered for this position, which is terrific, he’s very qualified, and as I said everyone should be able to go on with their life. But he’s two months away from a two-year probation period being finished, and I’m still in limbo with the military,” Broadwell said.

While saying she wasn’t there to defend Petraeus, she did try to lessen the gravity of his actions.

“I think a lot of what happened to him has been taken out of context. There was no ill intent and again, no national security was jeopardized in any way,” Broadwell said. “He’s paid a price for it.”