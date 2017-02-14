Obituary Notice: Sara J. Stricek

Sara Jane Stricek, 87, a guest of Knickerbocker Villa in Clearfield and formerly of Curwensville, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Knickerbocker Villa.

Born May 2, 1929 in Renovo, she was the daughter of Harry and Rena (Seyler) Miller Bunnell.

Mrs. Stricek was a homemaker and had worked for the former Kent’s Sportswear in Curwensville.

She was a member of the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville and the Altar and Rosary Society.

On June 30, 1956, she wed Francis Stanley Stricek, who preceded her in death Feb. 1, 1979.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Stephen Livergood Jr.; and 10 sisters and brothers. She was the last member of her generation.

Surviving are four children, David Stricek and his wife, Ruth and Gail Reed and her husband, Kenneth, both of Curwensville, Mark Stricek and his wife, Linda of Titusville, Fla., and Daniel Stricek and his wife, Sherry of Tyrone.

Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Devin Stricek, Erin Reed Shirey and her husband, Jesse, Dustin Reed and his wife, Kendall, Maverick Reed, Lauren Stricek, Rachel Stricek and Cher Turman and four great-grandchildren, Lane Stricek, Veada Stricek, Elijah Shirey and Peyton Shirey.

There will be no public visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville with the Rev. Father Stephen Collins as celebrant. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.

The family suggests contributions be made to either the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave., Suite No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society, 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.