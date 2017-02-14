Lady Tide Lose To Hickory On Long Road Trip, 64-42

HERMITAGE – It was a long trip to battle Hickory for the Curwensville girls basketball squad on Tuesday night. Unfortunately the long road trip to Hermitage ended in a loss for the Lady Tide, losing to the Lady Hornets 64-42.

Hickory pretty much put the game away in the first quarter as they bolted to a 24-5 margin after the first eight minutes of action.

Curwensville made a fight of it in the second quarter by taking a 13-6 advantage to trail at the break 30-18.

With a 34-24 edge over the final 16 minutes of play the Lady Hornets picked up the victory.

Leading the Lady Tide on the offensive end was sophomore Madison Weber with 19 points and Hannah Dixon with 17.

With the 17 points scored by Dixon, the senior now is just 26 points away from the magical 1,000 for her career.

Hickory had three girls in double figures with Jillian Greenburg hitting for 15, Jessica White 12 and Marissa Dejulia adding 10.

There was no junior varsity game.

Curwensville (8-12) is on the road again on Wednesday night, traveling to Allport to face the West Branch Lady Warriors. The Lady Tide defeated West Branch in early December, at Curwensville, 51-48.

Curwensville can still tie Glendale for the Moshannon Valley League (MVL) championship with a victory over the Lady Warriors and then a win over Harmony on Thursday evening.

Glendale finished with a 7-1 MVL record this season.

The Lady Tide also need one win in the final two games to qualify for the upcoming District 9 playoffs.

CURWENSVILLE – 42

Hannah Dixon 5 5-7 17, Christene Limbert 2 1-2 6, Madison Weber 8 0-1 19, Nikki Wormuth 0 0-0 0, Maddie McCracken 0 0-1 0, Madison Olson 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Warren 0 0-0 0, Brittney Wagner 0 0-0 0, Tarah Jacobson 0 0-0 0, Jordan Wells 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 15 6-11 42

HICKORY – 64

Hannah Crow 4 0-0 8, Carly Brest 3 2-4 8, Jillian Greenburg 5 1-3 15, Jessica White 4 4-6 12, Marissa Dejulia 3 3-4 10, Jordan Wilson 2 0-0 4, Reanna Daniels 0 1-2 1, Carly Roesch 1 2-2 4, Brodie Shaffer 1 0-0 2, Allison Sanford 0 0-0 0, Alyson Davis 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 23 13-21 64

THREE-POINTERS: CURWENSVILLE – 6 Weber 3, Dixon 2, Limbert HICKORY – 5 Greenburg 4, Dejulia

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 5 13 15 9 42

HICKORY 24 6 19 15 64

