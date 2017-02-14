Golden Tide Lose On The Road To Moshannon Valley 68-42

AMESVILLE – The Moshannon Valley Black Knight’s boys basketball team improved to 20-2 on the season with a 68-42 Moshannon Valley League victory over visiting Curwensville on Monday night.

The Black Knights also defeated the Tide in early December, in Curwensville, 57-25.

After the first eight minutes of action the Golden Tide kept it close, trailing 23-17 going into the second period, but then the offense disappeared as Moshannon Valley outscored Curwensville 19-8 in the second to take a 42-25 halftime lead.

Tide head coach Matt Wassil commented afterwards, “Our guys got happy with three point shots after the first quarter instead of working for a better shot. We did move the ball well most of the time tonight, we just didn’t make our shots.”

Moshannon Valley also won the second 16 minutes with a 26-17 edge.

Wassil also talked about his team and defense, saying, “We just didn’t seem to have that edge defensively at any point tonight, and it cost us.”

Devan Barrett had 12 points to lead Curwensville, while Josh Terry added 10.

Curwensville hit six three-pointers on the evening and only went to the free throw line four times, making all four.

The Black Knights got a monster night from Jacob Murawski who poured in a game high of 32 points with teammate Connor Holobinko having his own good game adding 24 tallies.

Moshannon Valley was 13 of 20 from the charity stripe.

In junior varsity action it was also Moshannon Valley beating the Tide by a score of 40-35. Dakota Bloom had 15 points for Curwensville.

Curwensville (5-16) will play its final game of the 2016-17 season on Thursday night at Harmony when they face the Owls. The Tide beat Harmony in mid-January, at Curwensville, 70-45.

The Thursday night game against Harmony is part of a girls-boys doubleheader that starts at 6 pm with the Curwensville Lady Tide going up against the Lady Owls.

In January the Curwensville girls knocked off Harmony 51-36 on the Lady Tide’s home floor.

The Curwensville-Harmony boys game will immediately follow the girls contest.

There will be no junior varsity games.

CURWENSVILLE – 42

Devan Barrett 4 2-2 12, Josh Terry 4 0-0 10, Noah Von Gunden 3 0-0 7, Avery Francisco 3 0-0 6, Zach Marshall 1 0-0 3, Christian Bakaysa 1 2-2 4, Dakota Bloom 0 0-0 0, Jeremy Irwin 0 0-0 0, Nate McKenrick 0 0-0 0, Jordan Demko 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 16 4-4 42

MOSHANNON VALLEY – 68

Curtis Neff 4 1-2 10, Jacob Murawski 11 8-10 32, Connor Holobinko 10 4-6 24, Alex Kitko 1 0-0 2, Ethan Reed 0 0-0 0, Todd Reed 0 0-0 0, Ben Murawski 0 0-0 0, Jacob Stanton 0 0-2 0, Nick Kitko 0 0-0 0, Joe Bacher 0 0-0 0, Brent Butler 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 26 13-20 68

THREE-POINTERS: CURWENSVILLE – 6 Barrett 2, Terry 2, Von Gunden, Marshall MOSHANNON VALLEY – 3 J. Murawski 2, Neff

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

CURWENSVILLE 17 8 9 8 42

MOSHANNON VALLEY 23 19 18 8 68

Golden Tide Scoreboard: