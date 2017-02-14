Fugitive of the Week: Anastasia Forrest

CLEARFIELD – District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr. has announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week. He identified the fugitive as Anastasia Forrest, 41, of Franklin Street, DuBois.

Forrest is wanted for failure to appear at sentencing court Feb. 6, at which time a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On May 24, 2016, Officer Travis Goodman of the Sandy Township Police Department filed a criminal complaint, charging Forrest with crimial conspiracy/theft by deception, M1, and theft by deception, M1.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 7, 2016, police were dispatched to a local business for an alleged theft. Store personnel told Goodman that a female and two males came in with previously stolen merchandise.

Store personnel also stated that the suspects had been stealing numerous items over the past several weeks. Officers then observed video surveillance in which a female, identified as Forrest, was returning previously stolen merchandise in exchange for gift cards.

A preliminary hearing was held July 22, 2016, at which time all charges were held to court. On Feb. 6 Forrest failed to appear at sentencing court, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Forrest is described as a Caucasian female who stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with knowledge of Forrest’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at 800-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney Web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”