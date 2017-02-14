DuBois Council Discusses, Revises Potential Contract to Sell Water to Falls Creek

DUBOIS – DuBois City Council discussed and revised a potential contract to sell water to Falls Creek at Monday night’s meeting. The contract would run for 33 years.

Originally, it would’ve given Falls Creek five years at $4.05 per 1,000 gallons before DuBois City would be allowed to increase the price up to 2 percent per year.

“With the way the costs are going up and up and up, is five years too long to put on a term?” asked Councilmember Edward Walsh.

City Solicitor Toni Cherry pointed out that the $4.05 per 1,000 gallons was first proposed in a meeting back on Feb 11, 2013 with the presumed assumption the sale would begin soon.

“Three of the five years are already gone,” said Cherry.

The council and Cherry discussed that it might take another year or two before sales began. The five-year term will begin when the water sales take effect.

As a result, council said the price that may have been intended for 2013 to 2018 would instead potentially still be around up until 2023.

The council then voted to propose to Falls Creek the same contract. However, it would be with the $4.05 price lock for the first two years only instead of five.

In other business, Rick Gordan spoke during public comment to praise the city’s work on the West Long Avenue beautification.

Gordan praised the workers and city officials for going the extra mile to make sure little things were done right. He mentioned the hand railing where his walkway met the city’s sidewalk and repairing a pipe that wasn’t in the actual plans.

“That’s what we’re about,” said City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.

He went on to say that the city would help a “little old lady” who would report a sinkhole on her property because it is the right thing to do.

On a related subject, Suplizio mentioned that the city recently had some sewer lines worked on via a slip line process. He brought video and photos demonstrating before and after the sewer pipe work. It was done without digging up the pipe.

Before rehabilitation

After rehabilitation

Video provided by the City of DuBois