CPCA Prom Closet Opens March 4

CLEARFIELD – Prom season is right around the corner, and Central Pennsylvania Community Action (CPCA) is once again offering its Prom Closet Program to area high school students.

This year marks the 13th season for the CPCA Prom Closet. Over the last 12 seasons, more than 1,000 area high school students have been outfitted for their proms at minimal or no charge.

CPCA offers prom gowns, accessories and discounted tuxedos, thanks to the generous contributions of formal wear, cleaning services, accessories and cash donations from residents all over Clearfield and Centre counties.

Without the Prom Closet, many area young men and women would be unable to afford formal wear to attend their proms, organizers say.

This year the CPCA Prom Closet is located at the CPCA annex building, at 214 E. Cherry St., in Clearfield.

It will be open starting March 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and then on the following dates: March 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; March 16 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.; March 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; April 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; April 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; April 13 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.; April 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; April 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; and May 4 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

It is also possible to make an appointment to visit the Prom Closet on other days by calling 814-765-1551.

With more than 300 prom dresses and gowns in all sizes, colors and styles, the CPCA Prom Closet has formal wear to suit every taste, plus shoes, accessories and $10 vouchers for tuxedos.

Anyone receiving a dress from the CPCA Prom Closet will have the opportunity to make a financial contribution toward the continued operation of the Prom Closet, but no one will be turned away for not being able to make a contribution.

“The CPCA Prom Closet has been successful for many years, thanks to the Clearfield Presbyterian Church, Chubbie’s Cleaners and local residents who have donated items, volunteered or financially assisted the program,” said Susan Hawthorne, executive director.

“CPCA does have costs associated with running the Prom Closet, and we are simply trying to cover those costs while providing a beneficial program to the community and growing that program.”

For more information about the CPCA Prom Closet, to volunteer or make a donation or formal wear, please contact Susan Hawthorne at 814-404-5688 or SHawthorne@CPCAA.net.