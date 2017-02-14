Bipartisan Hill group wants to talk taxes, infrastructure with Trump

A bipartisan group of members of Congress wants to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss tax reform and infrastructure investment.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, and Tom Reed, a New York Republican, said they led the “Problem Solvers Caucus” in sending a letter to talk about these priorities of the business community.

“Addressing either issue, on a broad bipartisan basis, could give a significant boost to our economy and provide Americans with confidence that government can work for them,” the letter, dated February 8, read.

A message left with the White House seeking response was not immediately returned Tuesday night.

The Problem Solvers Caucus began as an initiative of the group “No Labels,” a bipartisan, centrist organization that works to forge what it calls a “new center.” No Labels is a political organization founded in 2010 with the stated goal of increasing growth, balancing the budget, protecting Medicare and Social Security and promoting energy independence.

No Labels has said the existence of the caucus is its “central mission.”

Before Trump was inaugurated, the group sent a letter telling him it wanted to work with his administration on taxes and infrastructure.

These issues have been major topics on Capitol Hill since before Trump’s election, and the new President has indicated his desire to advance tax reform and infrastructure spending. However, movement on those issues remains up in the air.

Last week, Trump announced his intention to release his own tax plan in the coming weeks, and before Trump’s inauguration, Rep. Bill Shuster, the Republican chairman of the House Transportation Committee, said there wouldn’t be an infrastructure package in Trump’s first 100 days.