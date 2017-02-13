Woman Charged for Allegedly Having Sex with 15-year-old

DUBOIS – A DuBois woman has been charged with statutory sexual assault for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old male.

Bobby Jo Gregor, 42, is also charged with indecent assault person less than 16-years-old and corruption of minors. The charges were filed by Sandy Township police in regard to a June of 2016 incident.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim’s parents and a family friend reported the crime. The witness explained that she received several texts from the victim who is a friend of her son.

She said he sent her a text, saying what he had done was something “bad.” She asked him what it was and the victim replied that he had sex with the mother of another friend.

The witness advised the teen to tell his parents, but he said he didn’t want to tell his mother, which is why he was confiding in her. The next day this witness and her husband told the victim’s parents what the teen said in these texts.

The victim’s mother told police that the witness came to their home and after they asked the victim what happened, he became teary eyed. They told him he was not in trouble but they needed details.

The victim then began to cry. He said he knew it was wrong because he did not stop it. He said it started when Gregor began sending him nude pictures. While he was at her home, he said Gregor kissed him and they then had sex on the couch, according to the report.

The victim’s mother noted to police when she picked him up from Gregor’s house, he was not acting like himself.

When police interviewed the victim, he said the morning after he stayed with Gregor’s son, his friend and his brother left with their father while the victim stayed at the home. The incident happened when he and Gregor were alone after her husband left to go to work.

He said she told him she loved him and kissed him on the lips before they had sex on the couch. Shortly after this, his mother picked him up. Before he left Gregor’s home, the victim said they kissed again.

During Gregor’s interview with police, she admitted the victim stayed at her home with her son that weekend. She stated they were alone at one point when they started kissing each other.

She said he took off his pants before he took her pants off. She said he laid on top of her but claimed there was no penetration.

After he left, Gregor said she took a shower and cried because she knew what she had done was wrong, according to the complaint.

Gregor’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.