Obituary Notice: Melvin D. “Jack” Knepp

Melvin D. “Jack” Knepp, 89, of Hyde died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Knepp was born June 20, 1927 in Mineral Springs, the son of Claye M. and Myrtle (Teats) Knepp.

He had been employed by Harbison-Walker Barret Plant for five years, Clearfield Equipment Co. for 16 years and W.W. Williams Co. for 14 years. He retired from L. B. Smith Inc.

Mr. Knepp was Protestant by faith.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who had served in Italy with the 88th Infantry Division during the latter part of World War II. He served from 1950 to 1952 in Germany with the 4th Infantry Division.

Mr. Knepp was a life member of the Hyde Fire Co., the Clearfield Elks No. 540, Clearfield VFW Post No. 1785, Clearfield American Legion Post No. 6, the Operating Engineers No. 66 and the American Society of Engineers.

He is survived by a son, Melvin C. Knepp and his wife, Jody of Bigler; four grandchildren, Claye and Corey Knepp, Heather Rees and her husband, Jarrod and Tyler Jacobson; four great-grandchildren, Tayah, Aria and Rya Rees and Katherine “Katie” Way; two sisters, Betty Cochrane and Carol Brown, both of Curwensville; a son-in-law, George L. “Sam” Jacobson of Glen Richey; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Knepp was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rowena P. (Wisor) Knepp, who died Sept. 18, 2002 and to whom he was married Dec. 19, 1953; a daughter, Suzann C. Jacobson; two grandsons, Aaron L. and Ryan M. Jacobson; a sister, Jean Tibbens; and a brother, Richard Knepp.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., of Clearfield with Commissioned Lay Pastor Leanne M. Peters officiating.

Burial will be at Bradford Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Clearfield Honor Guard.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday and from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 26 S. Second St., Suite 102, Clearfield, PA 16830 or the Aaron and Ryan Jacobson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o County National Bank.

To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.