Obituary Notice: John Onder

John Onder, 81, of Clarence died peacefully Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 at Juniper Village at Brooklyn in State College.

Born Sept. 15, 1935, he was the son of the late Andrew and Helen Nodesky Onder.

On April 18, 1959 in Clarence, he married his soulmate for life, Dorothy D. Granite, who survives at home.

He attended the Clarence School. He was a member of the St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Clarence.

He was a foreman for Columbian Gas Company, retiring after 35 years of service.

He enjoyed watching the Steelers, Pirates and wrestling on TV. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years and five children, Kathy Preslovich and her husband, Rodney of Moshannon, Tammy Wilkes and her husband, Kevin of Staunton, Va., and Kenny Onder and his wife, Chris, Carol Wernert and her husband, Joe and Robby Onder, all of Clarence.

Also surviving are his grandchildren, Brandy (Paul) Urbanik, Christopher Preslovich, Corey (Trynnea) Wernert, Alisha (Ross) Dann, Andrew Onder, Alyson Onder, Lauren Onder and Kristen Onder; two great-grandchildren, Danika and Kobie Urbanik; and two sisters, Elizabeth Crestani and Helen Pollock, both of Pittsburgh.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Andy.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Clarence. Burial will be private at the St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Clarence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 104 Byzantine Ln., P.O. Box 304, Clarence, PA 16829.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe.

An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.