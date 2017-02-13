Obama photographer shades Trump over secure discussions

Former White House photographer Pete Souza took yet another implicit shot at President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Souza posted a picture of former President Barack Obama speaking in a cordoned off area for security reasons. The post was seemingly a direct response to Trump pouring over information about a North Korean missile launch Saturday night alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a dining room at his Mar-a-lago resort, fully in view of other diners.

“When we were on the road, national security discussions and head of state phone calls were conducted in a private, secure location set up on site. Everyone had to leave their Blackberry outside the area,” Souza wrote, although he did not specifically mention Trump.

Since leaving the White House, Souza has frequently posted images parallel to the current President’s activities, often drawing a striking contrast from his view of the Obama years.

Souza was able to take a number of images for the White House in especially secure scenarios, including a famous photo of Obama receiving updates on a mission that resulted in the killing of Osama bin Laden.