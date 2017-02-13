Hoodie Hoo Day Plans are Taking Shape

Organizer is Seeking Volunteers

CLEARFIELD – Plans for this year’s Hoodie Hoo Day in Clearfield are taking shape, according to organizer Jane Lee Yare.

Hoodie Hoo Day is a little known national holiday celebrated annually Feb. 20 as a counter to Groundhog Day. Its major purpose is to hasten the arrival of spring.

In Clearfield, this celebration has taken the form of people being encouraged to blow noise makers, clap and shout and play “shoot the groundhog” at a number of local businesses.

Although Hoodie Hoo Day was never intended as a fundraiser, it has made money over the years. Most of it has gone to local Clearfield organizations, Yare said.

Last year the money went to an area waitress who lacked medical insurance while facing major surgery. She said this year any funds raised will be donated to the Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield.

The donation would help SRAC fund a new building. “… The theme of this year’s campaign will be “Hoodie Hoo House,” Yare said.

The Hoodie Hoo Day route is still being finalized but confirmed stops include: the Elk’s Buffet (Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m.), Spanky’s Courthouse Café, Express Café, Ethan’s Café/The Angry Bean, Scotto’s Pizza and The Liddle Gallery.

A special event for children is planned for the Express Café on Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m., according to Yare. More details will follow in the future.

For more information or to volunteer your services, contact Jane Lee Yare at 814-765-4496 and leave a message.