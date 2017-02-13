Grammys 2017: Adele and Beyoncé’s big moments

Adele swept the top honors at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, but the night was shared with Beyoncé.

Starts, stops, surprises and chair-dropping moments were all on tap as the two superstars each provided stellar performances.

Dressed as a goddess, Beyoncé spoke the words of poet Warsan Shire, just as she did in “Lemonade,” as the pregnant singer performed “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” during a nine-minute set that celebrated motherhood.

Adele, who opened the show with her hit “Hello,” also performed a slowed arrangement of George Michael’s “Fastlove” in tribute to the singer, who died on Christmas Day.

She uttered an expletive and stopped after a few verses.

“I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him,” Adele said before starting the song over.

The singer powered through but was visibly emotional when she finished the song. The audience responded with a standing ovation.

Adele’s evening got better when she won Grammy Awards for song and record of the year for her hit, “Hello.”

She used part of her acceptance speech for record of the year to profess her admiration for fellow nominee, Beyoncé.

“I adore you and I want you to be my mommy,” Adele quipped.

Moments later when she won album of the year for “25,” Adele insisted she couldn’t “possibly accept this award,” as Beyoncé deserved it for “Lemonade.”

“My artist of my life is Beyoncé,” Adele said through tears as the camera panned to Beyoncé, who also had tears in her eyes. “The ‘Lemonade’ album was just so monumental.”

Beyoncé won two Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Adele won five.

David Bowie’s 25th and final album, “Blackstar,” also won five.

The first award of the night went to Chance the Rapper for best new artist.

“Glory be to God,” the Chicago native said before going on to thanking his family and his hometown.

The rapper, who is an indie artist, also won best rap album and history as the first artist with a streaming-only album to win a Grammy.

The Grammy Awards are known for featuring stellar performances and this year was no exception.

Several stars linked up on the stage for duets, including Keith Urban with Carrie Underwood, Lady Gaga with Metallica, and A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson.Paak and Busta Rhymes.

Busta Rhymes made one of the most vocal political statements of the night, referring to President Donald Trump as “President Agent Orange” and criticizing Trump for “perpetuating hate.”

“When we come together, we the people,” the rapper said — playing off the name of A Tribe Called Quest’s single “We The People.”

Grammy producers took advantage of James Corden as host and did a version of his “Carpool Caraoke,” which featured a cardboard cutout of a car and Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Jason Derulo, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, John Legend, Ryan Tedder and Neil Diamond singing “Sweet Caroline.”

The audience joined in as Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, ran over to also join in the fun.