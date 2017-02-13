GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report about an alleged assault that occurred Feb. 7 on Walnut Lane in Cooper Township. According to state police, a 56-year-old Lanse man, Wayne Gibbs, struck the victim with a wooden baseball bat 12 to 17 times. The victim sustained a fractured, left arm due to the assault. Gibbs was arrested on assault charges and lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal trespass that occurred Feb. 1 on Stoney Pine Road in Decatur Township. During the incident, a 67-year-old Philipsburg man allegedly trespassed on the victim’s property after being warned to stay off of it. He was cited for the incident.
State police at Philipsburg
- State police received a report about an incident of public drunkenness that occurred Friday on Railroad Street west of North Ninth Street in Rush Township. During the incident, a Philipsburg female was arrested and charges were filed through the district court.
- On Saturday a juvenile female was traveling north on Interstate 99 at 110 miles per hour in a 70-miles-per-hour zone in Taylor Township. During the traffic stop, state police allegedly observed an unopened bottle of Bud Light in plain view. It was seized from the juvenile who was cited for the incident.
- State police received a report about a Protection from Abuse order violation Saturday on Hemlock Drive in Halfmoon Township. A 41-year-old Port Matilda man allegedly had contact with the victim, which was prohibited by a PFA. He was taken into custody and lodged in the Centre County Jail to await arraignment.
State police at Punxsutawney
- On Feb. 6 state police investigated an incident in which drug paraphernalia was found at the intersection of Jackson Run and McIntosh Road in Gaskill Township.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment Feb. 7 on Hatten Road in Pine Creek Township. During the incident, a known man allegedly subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact. Charges will be filed through the district court.
- On Feb. 1 a known male was allegedly found to have possession of a prescription drug without a prescription on South Main Street in Westover Borough.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report about a 911 hang-up call along Turnpike Avenue Extension. Upon arrival police found everything to be OK.
- Police received a report about the alleged theft of medication at Lawrence Park Village. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a traffic complaint that occurred in the area of Ross Drive.
- Police responded to a motor vehicle accident along Martin Street Extension. No injuries were reported as a result, police said.
- Police responded to a motor vehicle accident along Montgomery Run Road. No injuries were reported as a result, police said.
- Police responded to a traffic complaint in the area of Washington Avenue. Police were able to locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop.
- Police received a report about a scam. According to police, the actor used a Facebook photo and messaged the person’s friends, saying they’d win $190,000 by sending $2,000. Police would like to remind people this is a scam and not to respond to these messages.
- Police received a report about a disabled vehicle in the area of South Second Street.
- Police received a report about prescriptions that were allegedly altered or forged at Wal-Mart. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about alleged fraud in the area of Willow Drive.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of criminal mischief in the area of Barn Road. Three male actors have been identified and the investigation is pending at this time, police said.
- Police received a report about a disabled vehicle in the area of the Clearfield-Curwensville Highway.
- Police received a report about a landlord/tenant issue.
- Police took custody of a person who had warrants on Plaza Drive.
- Police received a report about a hit-and-run accident in the area of Plaza Drive. According to police, the operator of an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle. Then, they fled the scene.
- Police responded to a report of an overdose at Hotel Heights.
- Police received a report about a traffic complaint that occurred in the Wal-Mart parking lot. Police filed a citation for the violation.
- Police received a report about an abandoned vehicle at Wal-Mart. It was later removed by police.
- Police received a report about an alleged domestic assault on Williams Road.
- Police discovered a suspicious vehicle on 21st Street, which resulted in a drug violation. Charges will be filed as a result, police said.
- Police conducted a public service in the area of Jury Street.
- Police received a report about an alleged domestic assault at Lawrence Park Village.
- Police conducted a public service in the area of Riverview Road.
- Police responded to a minor, two-vehicle accident at Snappy’s Convenience Store. Both people exchanged information and their vehicles were driven from the scene, police said.
- Police received a report about an alleged incident of harassment in the area of Turnpike Avenue.
- Police received a report about an alleged domestic disturbance on Capitol Hill Road.
- Police received a report about a traffic hazard in the area of the Clearfield-Glen Richey Highway.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a person in the Plymptonville area.
DuBois City
- On Thursday police responded to a disabled vehicle on North Main Street. Upon arrival police directed traffic until a towing service was at the scene to safely remove the vehicle.
- Police were dispatched to an alarm Thursday on East DuBois Avenue. Upon arrival police spoke to an employee and found it was a false alarm.
- Police were dispatched to an alarm Thursday on Division Street. While en route, police learned it was accidental; upon arrival police found everything was OK.
- Police received a report about a domestic dispute Thursday on South Brady Street. Upon arrival police spoke to a male and female who were involved in a verbal argument. Everything had calmed down and was OK, police said.
- On Friday police were dispatched for a report of a two-vehicle accident on West Long Avenue. Upon arrival police found both people had already exchanged information. Police then cleared the scene.
- On Friday police received a report about a missing female juvenile who might have ran away. She was entered into the NCIC database. Police said she was later located in Bradford, Pa., and returned to her family.
- On Friday police located a disabled vehicle on DuBois Street. Police assisted with removing the vehicle from the roadway.
- On Friday police received a report about a male who was allegedly struck in the face by another male in the 100 block of West Long Avenue. Police spoke to the male victim who indicated he wasn’t injured, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- On Friday police responded for an open 911 line in the 900 block of West Washington Avenue. Upon arrival police found a small child had accidentally dialed 911.
- On Saturday police were dispatched to assist emergency personnel with a combative male at a residence in the 200 block of West DuBois Avenue.
- On Saturday police were dispatched for a report of a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of West Long Avenue. According to the report, a 74-year-old DuBois woman was traveling west when her vehicle struck a legally parked vehicle on the north side of the roadway. One vehicle was towed from the scene, and no injuries were reported as a result. Police were assisted by the DuBois Fire Department.
- On Sunday police received a report about an assault in the 300 block of Pifer Street. A male had allegedly assaulted the victim and then left the scene. When police arrived, the victim advised he didn’t want to pursue charges.
- On Sunday police received a report about a suspicious male in the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of West Scribner Avenue. A witness told police he believed the male was trying to steal some items from his yard but took off on foot. Police determined that there weren’t any items taken, and the male had left the scene.
- On Sunday police stopped a vehicle after its driver committed traffic violations on DuBois Street. Upon investigation police found the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and he was placed under arrest. He was taken to the hospital where he refused to have his blood drawn. Police released him to a family member, and charges will be filed against him.
- On Sunday Sandy Township police were assisted with a reported violent male on Hanes Drive.
- On Sunday police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in the Martin’s Grocery parking lot. However, both vehicles were gone upon police arrival to the scene.
- On Sunday police were dispatched to contact a female regarding an incident of harassment. She was allegedly receiving numerous text messages from an unknown person. Police attempted to make contact with the actor but were unable to do so.
- On Sunday police were dispatched for an alarm at a residence in the 100 block of North Church Street.
Decatur Township
- Police responded to three, different vehicle accidents along Route 322 after white-out conditions. According to the report, one vehicle slid off the roadway; another accident involved three vehicles; and the last one involved a vehicle that ran into the end of a semi-truck. One vehicle had to be towed from the scene, and no injuries were reported, police said.
- Police responded to a vehicle accident in the area of Sarah Street and Coal Run Road. According to the report, the driver left the scene prior to police arrival.
- Police received a report about a vehicle that had impacted a utility pole in the area of Coeplin Road and Decatur Street. According to the report, the driver had fled the scene, and drug paraphernalia was located in plain view inside the vehicle. The driver was later located by police.