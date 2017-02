OSCEOLA MILLS – Decatur Township police received a report about a stabbing on Friday.

According to the report, the victim was at the Minit Mart in Osceola Mills. Upon investigation police found he’d been stabbed after forcibly entering a residence in the area.

He was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance at the time, and he tried to assault people inside the house.

But after he was stabbed, he drove to the Minit Mart. He was taken from there to UPMC Altoona, police said.