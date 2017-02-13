CAST Presents: BUDDY, the Buddy Holly Story

CLEARFIELD – More than 20 musicians and actors will take to the stage at Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre to present another rock musical that is sure to please viewers of all ages.

BUDDY, the Buddy Holly Story, has been enjoyed by millions of people around the world and tells the story of the tragically short life of Buddy Holly, who along with high-school friends the Crickets, turned country music upside down to create some of the best rock ‘n’ roll songs ever written.

The production will share Buddy’s frustrations through his first recording contract; the excitement America felt when ‘That’ll Be The Day’ hit No. 1; his naïve determination to be the first white act to play the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, NY; his whirlwind romance and marriage to Maria Elena; and conclude with the ill-fated ‘Winter Dance Party’ tour of the Midwest and what in theater must be one of the most incredible musical concerts of all-time.

An opening night reception will be held at Moena Restaurant in downtown Clearfield from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Light refreshments will be provided. Members of the cast and crew will be in attendance to socialize with audience members and talk about the show. All are welcome.

During intermission, snacks will be available for a donation. Chances will also be sold for a drawing of Buddy Holly, donated by local artist Jody Grumblatt, owner of The Liddle Gallery in downtown Clearfield.

Performances are Feb. 16-18 and 23-25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Group rates are available by contacting CAST.

The performance on Feb. 18 will feature sign language interpretation.

The first 50 people to arrive at each performance will receive their own Buddy Holly glasses.

Tickets are available online at www.ClearfieldArts.org. The CAST office will be open to sell tickets Feb. 13-14, 20-21 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets will also be sold at the door prior to each performance.

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snaptchat. CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield.