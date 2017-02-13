Big Brothers Big Sisters Raises More Than $1,100 with Winter Dance

CLEARFIELD – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clearfield County raised more than $1,100 at the “Dance Away the Winter Blues” fundraiser dance in January.

This was the 21st year for the winter fundraiser,, which was previously known as the “oldies dance.”

Sponsored by WOKW 102.9, the playlist this year included music from all generations to appeal to a broader audience. The event was held in the St. Charles Café ballroom with music by DJ Chuck.

Big Brothers Big Sisters relies primarily on donations and fundraisers. The next major fundraiser, “Bowl for Kids’ Sake,” will be held in April in Philipsburg, Clearfield and DuBois.

For more information, call 814-765-2687 or e-mail realrelationships@childaid.org.