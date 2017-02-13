Avalanche kills 4 at France’s Tignes ski resort

At least four people have been killed and five others are missing after being buried by an avalanche at the French Alps ski resort of Tignes on Monday.

A spokeswoman at the resort’s ski station confirmed the deaths and said the missing were a ski instructor and a family of four, though she did not know if children were among them.

Rescuers said that a guide and eight other skiers were swept away in an off-piste part of the resort 2,100 meters above sea level, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.

The avalanche was 400 meters wide and there is “little hope” of finding people still alive, Emmanuel Dubost from the French National Police’s general reserve said.

A team of 40 rescuers are scouring the area for the missing and have deployed dog teams in the operation. Two medical helicopters are also on standby.

The Tignes resort website had the risk of an avalanche at a significant 3 out of 5 on Monday. Travel companies are warning skiers not to go off-piste without a professional guide.

Tignes is in eastern France close to the Italian border.