Obituary Notice: William L. Pierce

William L. Pierce, 49, of DuBois died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 in Fox Township, Elk County, as the result of a workplace accident.

Born May 8, 1967, he was the son of the late Joseph Pierce Sr. and Sarah (Henry) Pierce.

He worked at the Advanced Disposal Greentree Landfill for 18 years.

He was Catholic by faith. He was a life member of the Oklahoma Civilian Defense Fire Co. in Sandy Township.

He enjoyed visiting Norm’s Gas Station. He loved to hunt and fish and to go to camp. Most of all, he loved being with his family.

He is survived by three brothers, Joseph Pierce Jr. of Punxsutawney, Scott Pierce of Spring, Texas and Rex Pierce of Meadville.

He made his home with Margaret E. “Peggy” Delp. She survives.

He is also survived by his step-children, Amanda Maines, Kyle Maines and Krystina Palumbo and one grandchild, Courtney Maines. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Pierce.

Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Goble-Baronick Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Oklahoma Fire Co., 1257 Chestnut Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.

