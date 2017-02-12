Obituary Notice: Leroy G. Brink

Leroy G. Brink, “Jiggs,” 87, of Irvona died Feb. 12 at his residence. He was born March 10 1929 in Berwinsdale, the son of Ashley Brink and Florence Holes Brink.

He was a member of Cherry Corner Bible Church.

He worked as a farmer. Also, he was a Chest Township Supervisor for a number of years and did contract snow plowing for PennDOT.

Surviving are his wife, Ethel (Blake) Brink; sons, Samual Brink and Ronald Brink; daughters- and sons-in-law, Mary Ann and Bill Dunsmore, Donna and Mark McKeawn and Carol and Doug Eckleberry; and sons- and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Diane Brink, Larry and Jean Brink, Michael and Jendy Brink and Nicholas and Carol Brink.

Also surviving are his brother, Conrad Brink; sisters, Joy Ann Eckhoff, Emma Jean Letken and Betty Marcase; 30 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Glady Brink.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James G. Brink; sisters, Marian Frailey, Alma Mae Tingle, Geraldine Landrus, Isabella Snyder, Naomi McCullan and Helen Johns; brothers, Carl G Brink and Raymond Brink; and six grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., Irvona, and from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Cherry Corners Bible Church in Cherry Corners

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Cherry Corners Bible Church with the Rev. George Solley officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, LaJose.

Online condolences may be made at www. lloyddimmickfh.com.