Obituary Notice: Julia M. Valimont

Julia M. Valimont, 78, of Clearfield died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at her residence.

She was born Sept. 26, 1938 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Homer F. and Roxie (Cowder) Gormont.

Mrs. Valimont was employed by Sears as a salesperson for 28 years. She retired in 1995.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim Shaw and her husband, Kenny and Cheryl Mosley and her husband, Jay, all of Clearfield; two grandchildren, Arika Evans and her husband, Aaron and Casey Buck and her husband, Oscar, all of Clearfield; three great-grandchildren, Lily Buck and McKenna and Cooper Evans; a sister, Janice McCool and her husband, Thomas of Clearfield; a brother, Bruce Gormont and Gina of Hazelton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald C. Valimont, on Feb. 18, 2006.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield.

The funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to charity of one’s choice.

