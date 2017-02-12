Obituary Notice: Anna M. Haines

Anna M. Haines, 97, of Bellefonte and formerly of Philipsburg, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home, Milesburg.

Born Aug. 8, 1919, in (Sanborn) RD Houtzdale, she was a daughter of the late Clark W. and Lydia J. (Anderson) Baughman.

She was married May 1, 1935 in West Decatur to Iman P. Haines. He preceded her in death Dec. 16, 1995.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Philipsburg.

She was employed as a nursing assistant at the former Philipsburg State General Hospital for 22 years until her retirement. She enjoyed reading in her spare time.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Avanell DeVito; a son, Dale Haines; a grandson, Mark Haines; three sisters, Mabel Swistock, Velma Good and Doris Jane Baughman; and one brother, Warren “Skiff” Baughman.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda L. Clark and her husband, John T., of Greenville, NC and Louise A. Walker and her husband, David L. of Bellefonte; nine grandchildren, Michael Haines and his wife, Yvonne, Laura DeVito, David Haines, Stephanie Haines, Matthew Clark and his wife, Dee, Rachel Moore, LeAnn Showers and her husband, Scottie, Allen Clark and his wife, Courtney and Bethany Goodyear and her husband, Bradley; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ethel V. Deardorff; and one sister-in-law, Kathryn Tutokey and her husband, Edward.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery, Philipsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

The arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.