Grammys 2017 is music’s biggest night

“Hello”Adele.

The British chanteuse opened Sunday’s 59th Annual Grammy Awards singing her hit single.

The song, which was released in October 2015, was one of the juggernauts of 2016 and helped set the stage for a major storyline for the Grammys: who will rule the night, Adele or Beyoncé?

Host James Corden followed Adele’s performance with a bit that included a pratfall, and Corden pretending to lose his cool.

He then launched into a rap in the style of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

“Live it or love it cause this is the best,” he rapped. “With President Trump we don’t know what comes next.”

The first award of the night went to Chance the Rapper for best new artist.

“Glory be to God,” the Chicago native said before going on to thanking his family and his hometown.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots removed their pants after they won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Stressed Out.”

Joseph explained that as aspiring musicians years ago in Ohio, they had watched the awards show at his house in their underwear. They told each other that if they ever won a Grammy, they would receive it in their undies.

“Not only is this amazing, but I want everyone who’s watching at home to know that you could be next,” Joseph said.

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Katie Perry and John Legend are among the artists slated to perform.

Beyoncé, who recently announced she is pregnant with twins, will also take the stage.

With nine nominations, the superstar has the most nominations of any artist this year, followed by Kanye, Drake and Rihanna, who each have eight.

Beyoncé has scored 62 Grammy nominations over the course of her career — more than any other female recording artist. If she sweeps her categories tonight, she’ll set a new record for wins.

Musical tributes are planned for Prince and George Michael, who both died in 2016.

And just hours before the show, jazz legend and Grammy winner Al Jarreau died at the age of 76. Grammy show producers have not publicly said whether Jarreau’s death would be acknowledged during the broadcast.