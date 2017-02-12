GANT RELOAD: Week of Fe. 6

The GANT weekly reload gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

The GANT reload will be posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, the reload will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.

Help Fill Totes of Hope for Homeless Veterans

The American Red Cross Central Pennsylvania Region is collecting personal care items for homeless veterans to fill backpacks for its Totes of Hope Program through the end of February. The backpacks will be distributed to local homeless veterans throughout central Pennsylvania.

Former Firefighters to Pay More Than $92K in Restitution in Arson Case

CLEARFIELD – Three former firefighters who set a Chester Hill home on fire will pay more than $92,000 in restitution.

DuBois Couple Accused of Having Meth Lab in Their Home, Endangering Children

DUBOIS – Charges have been filed against a DuBois couple who allegedly had a meth lab in their home endangering their three children.

Coalition of 16 Attorneys General File Amicus Brief Supporting Washington State Lawsuit against President Trump’s Executive Order

HARRISBURG — On Monday 16 Attorneys General announce the filing of an amicus brief in support of Washington and Minnesota in the federal lawsuit against the Trump Administration’s executive order on immigration.

Two People Allegedly Involved with Robbery in Attempt to Recover Naked Photos Appear in Court

CLEARFIELD – Two people allegedly involved in a robbery that was an attempt to recover naked photos were in Clearfield County Court Monday.

Clearfield Woman Accused of Neglecting Child Withdraws Guilty Plea

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman charged with endangering the welfare of a child after her daughter was found outside in only a diaper and T-shirt asked to withdraw her guilty plea Monday.

Different Approach for Pennsylvania: Governor Wolf’s Budget Cuts Costs, Protects Education and Seniors

HARRISBURG – Today, Gov. Tom Wolf outlined a different approach for Pennsylvania’s budget by tackling a $3 billion deficit without raising taxes on families, while protecting schools, seniors and resources used to battle the opioid epidemic, in addition to creating new tools for manufacturing and small businesses.

Komonczi Named New Executive Director of Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania

EMPORIUM – The Lumber Heritage Region of Pennsylvania Inc.(LHR) is pleased to welcome Holly Komonczi as its new executive director.

VA Office in Dire Need of Volunteer Drivers to Take Veterans to Medical Appointments

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County’s veterans are in dire need of volunteer drivers to take them to their medical appointments, according to Veterans Affairs Director Betina Nicklas.

Clearfield Commissioners Approve Borrowing up to $2.5M Tax Anticipation Note

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County is having cash flow issues and approved a proposal for a Tax Anticipation Note (TAN) of up to $2.5 million at Tuesday’s work session meeting.

Lawrence Twp. Doesn’t Send Question of Consolidation to May Ballot

CLEARFIELD – A large crowd gathered last night at the Florian Banquet Hall on Mill Road in Lawrence Township, as the supervisors intended to vote on whether or not to put the matter of consolidating with Clearfield Borough on the May ballot.

Budget is Solid Starting Point that Demands Detailed Look, Langerholc said

HARRISBURG – After listening to Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget address Tuesday before a joint session of the General Assembly, first-term senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-Cambria) said he saw both bright spots and troubling signs.

Gabler: Governor’s Budget “Good Point” to Begin Negotiation Process

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday issued his budget address for the 2017-18 fiscal year to the Pennsylvania General Assembly. The governor’s presentation of his proposed $32.34 billion spending plan is the first step in the state’s budgeting process.

Tobias Will Stay in Jail for Allegedly Breaking into Vehicles During Church Services

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man accused of breaking into vehicles parked at churches during worship services will be staying in jail.

Coalition of 17 Attorneys General File Amicus Brief Supporting Virginia’s Lawsuit against President Trump’s Executive Order

HARRISBURG — On Wednesday 17 Attorneys General filed an amicus brief in support of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s lawsuit against the Trump Administration’s executive order on immigration.

CAST’s Ex-President/Treasurer Waives Theft Charges to Court

CLEARFIELD – The ex-president and treasurer of the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) who has been accused of stealing more than $4,500 from the organization waived the charges to court Wednesday.

Search for Missing Man Continues After Collapse at Greentree Landfill

KERSEY – The search for a missing man continues after a large portion of the Greentree Landfill collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to Trooper Bruce A. Morris, community services officer, Troop C, Ridgway.

Construction Begins on Continental Carbonic Site

CLEARFIELD – Work has begun on a new business coming to Clearfield Borough.

Clearfield/Lawrence Consolidation Committee Considering Options After Failed Vote

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield-Lawrence Consolidation Committee is considering its options after a motion from Lawrence Township to put the question about the consolidation died for lack of a second at a meeting Feb. 7.