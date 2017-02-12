Home / News / Business News / CNB Employees Raise Thousands for Charities

CNB Employees Raise Thousands for Charities

The bank’s Casual for a Cause program benefits several charities

CNB Bank employees dressed in casual attire on five, different occasions throughout the year in exchange for a donation to a designated charitable organization.   

Collectively the program, now in its ninth year, raised more than $5,900 in 2016 alone.

The funds were donated to the American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Each “Casual for a Cause” day had a different theme. 

  • Super Bowl 50 Day gave employees the opportunity to wear their favorite football team’s jersey or colors;
  • Colors for Cancer Day allowed employees to choose the color most dear to them to inspire hope;
  • Celebrate America Day gave employees the opportunity to show their patriotism;
  • Back to School Day, brought employees to work showing off their alma maters; and
  • Fight Hunger Harvest Day had employees wearing flannel, sweaters and colors of autumn.

“This program is a win-win for the dedicated men and women who work in our offices,” explained Joe Bower, president and chief executive officer of CNB Bank.

“They get a chance to dress comfortably in jeans and casual shirts while raising money for organizations that matter to them. It’s a program our team enjoys participating in, and we are proud of the results each year.”

The Human Resources department has already announced six Casual for a Cause dates and recipient charities for 2017. 

“We continually raise more money for charity each year, and we anticipate easily exceeding $6,000 in 2017,” stated Bower.

