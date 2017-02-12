Clearfield Borough Police Continue to Enforce 48-hour Parking

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Police are cracking down on parking violators.

At Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council work session, Police Chief Vince McGinnis said the police department has been issuing more tickets for residents who violate the 48-hour parking ordinance.

McGinnis said with the recent heavy snowfall, it’s particularly important for residents to move their vehicles.

“If a vehicle is parked on the street (in the same place) for more than 48 hours, they will get a $15 ticket,” McGinnis said.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said the street crew had been out since 2 a.m. clearing the roads, following the recent snow storm. She said when residents leave their cars parked on the streets, it makes it difficult for the crew to plow.

“We’ve been trying to work with the people as best we can,” Stott said. “If you know a storm is coming, talk to your neighbors, talk to churches or businesses about parking your car there for a few hours until the snow is cleared. It’ll make things a lot safer for everyone.”

McGinnis thanked the street crew for their work, particularly during an incident when several tractor-trailers were stuck on Brewery Hill (Bigler Avenue/Route 322).

“It’s a state road, but the crew went out and helped spread salt to get the trucks moving again,” McGinnis said.

Additionally, Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack reminded business owners to be sure to clear the ADA approaches on the sidewalks in the downtown area. He said some of the approaches were bad and a person in a wheelchair would have had trouble using them.