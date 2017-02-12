Christie: Obamacare repeal shouldn’t cause Americans to lose coverage

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday he stands by his calls for the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act — but wants President Donald Trump and Republicans to ensure those covered by its Medicaid expansion aren’t harmed.

“I want them to continue to be able to have coverage. Now, there can be lots of ways to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Christie told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Still, he said Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion has helped people.

“Five times the number of people are now getting drug abuse treatment,” Christie said, adding he hopes to play a role in making sure people don’t lose coverage.

“I’m really hopeful that we’re going to be able to be a participant in that conversation,” he said.

He also said he has no understanding with Trump that he will enter the White House after departing the New Jersey governor’s office in less than one year — though he said he does expect to remain friends with Trump during and after Trump’s presidency.

“My intention is to go to the private sector and help support my family,” Christie said. “Whenever he calls or I call him and we have conversations, I’m always willing if he asks to give my opinion.”