Ballroom Dance Lessons to be held in DuBois

DUBOIS – A three-week introductory course on social or ballroom dance will be held at the Galaxy Hall. The hall is located at 39 E. Long Ave., in DuBois.

Dance lessons will cover the basic steps in the foxtrot, waltz, tango and swing, which can be used in many social settings.

Lessons will be ideal for “any beginning level student who wants to shine on the dance floor” as well as for intermediate dancers who want to improve.

Lessons will be held March 3, 24 and 31 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. You must pre-register for the course.

In case of inclement weather impeding travel on a course date, one will be added for April 7.

The cost per couple is $125 and is $75 for a single person. Space is limited to 10 couples.

For lessons, participants are asked to wear soft, leather sole shoes. Tennis shoes are not permitted.

The course is being taught by Joan E. Van Dyke, who can be reached by e-mail at vandykeco@gmail.com.

For more information, call 814-938-8517. To register, call 814-299-7640 or message the Galaxy Hall directly.

Checks can be mailed to, Galaxias Properties, 39 E. Long Ave., Suite 1, DuBois, PA 15801.

Cash can be dropped off to the WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center, 37 E. Long Ave., DuBois. Credit Cards can also be accepted at the WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center.