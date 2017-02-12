Baldwin gets ‘SNL’ its biggest ratings in six years, outdraws Trump’s host stint

“Saturday Night Live” saw yuge ratings Saturday night with President Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin as host.

The NBC comedy series, which Baldwin was hosting for a record 17th time, brought in a 7.2 overnight rating, according to NBC. That is the show’s highest overnight rating since 2011.

Baldwin, who again played Trump, brought in a bigger rating than the real thing. When Trump hosted the show as a presidential candidate in November 2015, the episode brought in a 6.6 overnight rating.

Overnight ratings are preliminary numbers, and are subject to change as final viewership figures are calculated.