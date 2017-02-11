Superior Energy Resources Achieves Safety Milestone

BROCKWAY – Accidents happen.

Safety doesn’t just happen; it takes time and dedication.

That commitment to safety is paying dividends for Superior Energy Resources LLC of Brockway, where its Total Recordable Incident Rate – TRIR – has been zero for three consecutive years.

In the oil and gas industry that Superior Energy Resources serves, safety is of paramount concern. Companies doing the exploration and drilling are very particular in choosing their network of support vendors. The TRIR value can unlock the door for firms like Superior Energy … or slam it shut.

According to OSHA guidelines, “any injury that requires more than minor first aid, such as a trip to a doctor or emergency room to receive sutures, surgery, prescription medication or medial appliances (crutches, braces, casts, etc.) is a recordable injury.”

Every recordable incident or injury raises the TRIR score, which measures the number of incidents against total hours worked.

For smaller companies and for those who have reduced their workforces due to the lull in drilling, one incident – even a fingertip cut that requires a couple stitches – can raise the TRIR above the industry average of 3-4.

At Superior Energy Resources LLC, average working hours per hourly employee have remained high compared to most industries.

The typical hourly employee accrues 2,080 hours in one year from working hours, vacation and holidays. Superior has been averaging 2,400 working hours per employee. Maintaining a zero TRIR in these conditions is “outstanding,” said Superior Energy Chief Operating Officer Stan Foster.

ISNetworld, which collects and verifies safety data and connects qualified contractors and suppliers with clients, says, “If your TRIR gets too high, some companies won’t let you work for them at all.”

In a labor-intensive industry like oil and gas exploration that is centered outdoors and takes place in some rugged surroundings, accidents can and do happen.

That is why Superior Energy Resources is justifiably proud of three consecutive years with a TRIR of zero.